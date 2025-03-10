Понедельник, 10 марта, 2025
Фото: администрация Рязани
Гимназию №2 откроют 1 апреля 2025 года

Анастасия Мериакри

Торжественное открытие гимназии №2 пройдет 1 апреля. Об этом сообщает управление образования и молодежной политики администрации Рязани.

В здании, где располагается гимназия, завершили реставрационные работы. Также благоустроили прилегающую территорию. 

«Первый раз увидел гимназию когда она уже много лет стояла пустая, все работы были полностью заморожены. Сразу же обратились в Минкультуры России и совместно запустили работы. Открыть гимназию было делом принципа. Благодарю за поддержку Министерство культуры и лично Ольгу Борисовну Любимову», — отметил губернатор Рязанской области Павел Малков.

Сейчас учебное учреждение переезжает в свое историческое здание. Открытие гимназии состоится после выхода учащихся с весенних каникул.

Фото: Павел Малков
Фото: Павел Малков
Фото: Павел Малков

