ДТП на площади Победы в Рязани обошлось без пострадавших

ДТП на площади Победы в Рязани обошлось без пострадавших

7info

Люди во время ДТП на площади Победы Рязани не пострадали, сообщила пресс-служба регионального УГИБДД.

Днём 27 января авария с участием легковых автомобилей стала причиной пробки в центре Рязани.

Подробности случившегося Госавтоинспекция не сообщила.

Фото: Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР

