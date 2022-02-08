0.3 C
Рязань
Вторник, 8 февраля, 2022

Детский омбудсмен пообещала помочь семье из Ласково, у которой сгорел дом

Детский омбудсмен пообещала помочь семье из Ласково, у которой сгорел дом

Фото: ИД «Пресса»
Уполномоченный по правам ребёнка Рязанской области Анжелика Евдокимова пообещала помощь семье из посёлка Ласково Рязанского района, у которой сгорел дом.

— Ситуацию держу на контроле, семье будет оказана необходимая помощь и поддержка, — написала Евдокимова ВКонтакте.

ЧП случилось утром 7 февраля. Сгорел дом, в котором жила семья с тремя детьми. Здание для проживания использовать нельзя.

— После пожара трое малолетних детей были доставлены в больницу для обследования. Их жизни и здоровью, по сообщению врачей ДОКБ, ничего не угрожает, — сообщила омбудсмен.

