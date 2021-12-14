-4.1 C
Блогер Илья Варламов собирался в Рязань?

7info

Известный блогер Илья Варламов опубликовал в сторис инстаграм фотографию экспресса Москва — Рязань. Не исключено, что 14 декабря он приедет в наш город.

Также блогер разместил видео, снятое из окна поезда.

