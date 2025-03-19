Среда, 19 марта, 2025
1.2 C
Рязань
Происшествия

Бастрыкин поручил провести проверку после ДТП с маршруткой под Рязанью

Алексей Самохин

Председатель Следственного комитета России Александр Бастрыкин поручил провести процессуальную проверку по факту ДТП с погибшими под Рязанью. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба ведомства.

Напомним, вечером 18 марта маршрутное такси Рыбное — Рязань столкнулось с грузовиком в Рыбновском районе. Пострадали пятеро пассажиров микроавтобуса, двое раненых скончались по дороге в больницу.

— Глава СК России Бастрыкин А.И. поручил и. о. руководителя СУ СК России по Рязанской области Медведкову А.А организовать процессуальную проверку и представить доклад, — говорится в сообщении Следкома.

