-5.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 17 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани школу №17 закрыли на недельный карантин из-за гриппа и ОРВИ

7info

Школу № 17 в Рязани закрыли на карантин из-за заболеваемости гриппа и ОРВИ. Об этом сообщили в администрации города.

Карантин продлится с 17 по 23 января.

Ранее информация о закрытии школы появилась в родительских чатах.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,876ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img